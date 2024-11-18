Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 18 2024 09:28:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.40 1.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.50 -0.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 773.35 -0.12%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,264.30 -0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,710.65 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024 : Zinka Logistics Solution IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024 : Zinka Logistics Solution IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Zinka Logistics Solution IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not? (https://www.eiel.in/)Premium
IPO News Today Live Updates: Zinka Logistics Solution IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not? (https://www.eiel.in/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Nov 2024, 08:35:49 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Zinka Logistics Solution IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

  • Zinka Logistics Solution IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today
Read the full story here

18 Nov 2024, 08:31:21 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: Price band set at ₹140-148 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

  • Enviro Infra Engineers IPO price band: Enviro Infra Engineers Limited has set its IPO price band at 140 to 148 per share, with subscription from November 22 to November 26. The anchor investor allocation is on November 21, and the lot size is 101 shares.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue