Thu Nov 21 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.25 0.57%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 773.70 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 780.85 -2.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.10 -2.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.80 3.41%
IPO News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024 : NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest; Latest GMP here
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024 : NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest; Latest GMP here

1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 03:25 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on November 22, 2024: NTPC Green Energy IPO: The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2024, 03:25:27 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest; Latest GMP here

  • NTPC Green Energy IPO: On the second day of issue, NTPC Green Energy IPO was booked 93 per cent by the end of the session, while the portion for retail investors was booked 2.38 times.
