Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live: NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 93% on day 2 of issue, retail investors bid highest; Latest GMP here
- NTPC Green Energy IPO: On the second day of issue, NTPC Green Energy IPO was booked 93 per cent by the end of the session, while the portion for retail investors was booked 2.38 times.