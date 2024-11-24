IPO News Today Live Updates: NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment date tomorrow; Check GMP, subscription status ahead of listing

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- The state-owned renewable energy giant is expected to finalise its share allotment to investors on Monday, November 25. The IPO is likely to be listed on Wednesday, November 27.
- A Mint analysis of the 14 biggest IPOs and 14 massively oversubscribed offerings this year reveals a sobering truth: only 41% lived up to the hype in the September quarter, the first earning season for most of them.