Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024 : Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Erstwhile-Max Bupa raises 990 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Erstwhile-Max Bupa raises 990 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2024, 06:30 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Erstwhile-Max Bupa raises ₹990 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

  • Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Erstwhile-Max Bupa raises 990 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 06:03 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Niva Bupa IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you subscribe or skip?

  • Niva Bupa IPO: The Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO opens for subscription today with a 70-74 price range, targeting 2,200 crore. The health insurer company has shown strong growth. Analysts suggest long-term investment but caution about the aggressive pricing.
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Is Niva Bupa’s IPO the right prescription for growth?

  • Niva Bupa faces intense competition from established players and new entrants, which could erode its market position. Lagging behind peers on key performance metrics may further hinder its growth.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.