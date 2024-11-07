IPO News Today Live Updates: Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Erstwhile-Max Bupa raises 990 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024 : Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: Erstwhile-Max Bupa raises ₹ 990 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 06:30 AM IST Trade

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers