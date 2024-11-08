IPO News Today Live Updates: Zinka Logistics IPO: Price band set at 259-273 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Zinka Logistics IPO: Zinka Logistics Solution Limited has set its IPO price band between ₹259 and ₹273 per share. Subscription opens on November 13 and closes on November 18, with anchor investor allocations on November 12.
- Swiggy IPO: Swiggy's IPO, priced between ₹371-390, has garnered strong interest, raising ₹5,085.02 crore. The grey market premium today is ₹2, suggesting a listing price of ₹392. Subscription stands at 35%, with retail investors showing notable demand.