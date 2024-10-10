IPO News Today Live Updates on October 10, 2024 : IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India to invest ₹ 32,000 crore over next 10 years; develop manufacturing hub for EMs

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:02 AM IST Trade

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 10, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers