Wed Oct 16 2024 09:38:08
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO to open for subscription on October 21; sets price band at ₹192-203 apiece
IPO News Today Live Updates: Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO to open for subscription on October 21; sets price band at 192-203 apiece

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
16 Oct 2024, 08:42:49 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO to open for subscription on October 21; sets price band at ₹192-203 apiece

  • Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: Deepak Builders & Engineers Limited announces an IPO price band of 192 to 203. The subscription period runs from October 21 to October 23, and anchor investor allocations occur on October 18.
16 Oct 2024, 08:07:33 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Waaree Energies IPO: Price band set at ₹1,427-1,503 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

  • Waaree Energies IPO is priced between 1,427 and 1,503 per share. Subscription is from October 21 to 23, with anchor investor allocation on October 18.
