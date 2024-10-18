Explore
Thu Oct 17 2024 15:58:31
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 18, 2024 : Waaree Energies IPO: Check latest GMP, issue details ahead of opening on October 21

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
18 Oct 2024, 08:47:39 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Waaree Energies IPO: Check latest GMP, issue details ahead of opening on October 21

  • The Waaree Energies IPO will take place from October 21 to October 23, priced between 1,427 and 1,503. With significant growth in revenue and profits, its grey market premium suggests a potential listing price of 2,833, indicating strong investor interest.
