IPO News Today Live: Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO share allotment likely today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps
- Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO was oversubscribed 41 times. Investors can check their allotment status on the BSE or NSE websites by entering their application number or PAN. Share allotments will be finalised on October 24, with credits expected by October 25.
IPO News Today Live: Godavari Biorefineries IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
- Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are trading at par in the grey market today