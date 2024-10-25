Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on October 25, 2024 : Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 25, 2024 : Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 04:06 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 25, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends.

IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscriptionPremium
IPO News Today Live Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises 1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
25 Oct 2024, 04:06:53 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilises ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The Shapoorji Pallonji arm mobilised 1,621 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will open for subscription on October 25, 2024.
Read the full story here

25 Oct 2024, 03:30:54 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: IPO-bound Swiggy slashes valuation target by 10-16% to $12.5-$13.5 billion over market volatility: Report

  • Swiggy IPO: The food delivery giant has cut its valuation target for the upcoming public issue by 10-16 per cent due to the ongoing volatility in the stock market.
Read the full story here

