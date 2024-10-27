LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 27, 2024 : IPO-bound Swiggy sets valuation target at $11.3 billion to aid retail participation; Issue to open post Nov 6

1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2024, 12:03 AM IST Trade

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 27, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers