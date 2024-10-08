Explore
Tue Oct 08 2024 10:33:26
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024 : Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024 : Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository

1 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository
IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository (Image: Unsplash)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
08 Oct 2024, 10:14:50 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository

  • Upcoming IPO: NSDL, India's largest depository, received final approval from SEBI to launch an IPO involving an offer for sale of 57,260,001 shares, allowing IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank to reduce their stakes.
Read the full story here

08 Oct 2024, 10:02:20 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Subam Papers shares list with 6.5% discount at ₹142 per share on BSE SME

  • Subam Papers shares were listed at 142.00 apiece on the BSE SME, a discount of 6.58% to the IPO price of 152 per share.
Read the full story here

