IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: SEBI approves NSDL IPO; HDFC Bank, SBI, Union Bank, others to divest stake in depository
- Upcoming IPO: NSDL, India's largest depository, received final approval from SEBI to launch an IPO involving an offer for sale of 57,260,001 shares, allowing IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank to reduce their stakes.
IPO News Today Live: Subam Papers shares list with 6.5% discount at ₹142 per share on BSE SME
- Subam Papers shares were listed at ₹142.00 apiece on the BSE SME, a discount of 6.58% to the IPO price of ₹152 per share.