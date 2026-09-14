Latest IPOs, GMPs, Subscription Status, Share Listing Price Prediction: Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering

Rentomojo IPO vs LCC Projects IPO vs Karamtara Engineering IPO : The market is all set to witness the allotment and listing of three mainboard initial public offering (IPOs) which opened for subscription last week.

Here's a IPO details, subscription status, GMP comparisons and listing price prediction of Rentomojo IPO, LCC Projects IPO and Karamtara Engineering IPO.

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Latest IPOs Rentomojo IPO : The Rentomojo IPO opened for subscription on September 9 and will remain open until September 11. The issue is a book-built offering worth ₹1,255.57 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares amounting to ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.74 crore shares worth ₹1,105.57 crore.

LCC Projects IPO: LCC Projects IPO opened for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 11. The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹427.14 crore. The offering comprises a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares aggregating to ₹258 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.16 crore shares worth ₹169.14 crore.

Karamtara Engineering IPO: Karamtara Engineering IPO opened for subscription on September 9 and will remain open until September 11. The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹875 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.66 crore shares aggregating to ₹675 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 78.74 lakh shares worth ₹200 crore.

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Subscription Status Rentomojo IPO: The Rentomojo IPO was subscribed 72.89 times in total. The QIB category, excluding the anchor portion, led the demand with a subscription of 177.29 times. The NII segment was subscribed 67.93 times, while the retail portion received bids for 15.62 times the shares on offer.

LCC Projects IPO: The IPO received bids for 1,01,52,31,908 shares, against 2,04,79,363 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 49.57 times. The QIB segment, excluding the anchor portion, was subscribed 78.73 times the shares reserved for the category. The NII portion saw subscription of 64.91 times, while the retail investor quota was subscribed 26.34 times.

Karamtara Engineering IPO: Karamtara Engineering IPO was subscribed 66.01 times by the end of Day 3 on September 11, 2026. The issue saw strong demand across categories, with QIBs subscribing 168.19 times, NIIs 51.17 times and retail investors 13.98 times.

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GMPs Rentomojo IPO: The shares of Rentomojo IPO is commanding a strong GMP of ₹160 in the grey market.

LCC Projects IPO: The GMP of LCC Projects IPO is ₹64, as per Investorgain.

Karamtara Engineering IPO: The shares of Karamtara Engineering IPO is trading at a premium of ₹71.

Also Read | Why is it getting difficult for Tata Sons to stay private?

Listing Price Prediction Rentomojo IPO: Looking at the GMP, the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹564, which is around 37% higher than the IPO price of ₹404.

LCC Projects IPO: The GMP of LCC Projects IPO signals 44% listing pop, which means that the shares are likely to list at ₹210, as compared to the IPO price of ₹146.

Karamtara Engineering IPO: The shares of Karamtara Engineering IPO are likely to witness a strong listing as the GMP indicates 28% listing pop. The estimated listing price is likely to be ₹325, as compared to IPO price band of ₹254.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.