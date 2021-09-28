Lava International files draft papers with Sebi for IPO

It has a manufacturing facility located in Noida, using surface-mount technology (SMT) which is a leading technology in mobile handset manufacturing. As of August, 2021, it had four SMT lines and 12 assembly lines operated by 3,105 workers, with a production capacity of 42.52 million feature phone equivalent handsets per annum. As of July, it had 705 service centers and 60 service wheels across India.