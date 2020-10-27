Lava may launch IPO after Budget

Phone maker Lava International is preparing to go public, possibly by the end of March, as it seeks to capitalize on the incentives offered by the government to boost local manufacturing of electronics, three people aware of the development said.

The phone maker is joining a list of firms that are racing to bring their shares to the market. It has started working on its so-called draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the initial public offer (IPO). “The plan is to file the DRHP with September quarter financials, which will give an idea about the strong momentum the company has been seeing lately. The prospectus will be filed by the December end or in January," one of the three people cited above said, adding the company plans to hit the markets by March.

“Lava would like to launch the IPO post-budget as it expects the budget will offer more incentives for domestic manufacturing. That will help with better valuations," the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Lava plans to raise around ₹1,400 crore through the IPO, said the second person, also speaking on the condition of anonymity. “The capital-raising is largely aimed at debt repayments and capital expenditure to expand its manufacturing capacities," he said. “The money will also be used for enhancing marketing and distribution," he added.

Lava did not respond to a request for comment.

The company’s plans signal the comeback of Indian phone manufacturing, years after Lava, Micromax and others were edged out of India’s massive smartphone market by Chinese rivals offering cheaper phones with better specs.

Smartphone shipments in India hit a record 50 million in the September quarter, according to a report by market research firm Canalys. China’s Xiaomi tops the market with a 26.1% share, followed by Samsung’s 20.4% and Vivo’s 17.6%. The top five smartphone makers—four Chinese brands and Samsung—together command almost 94% of the Indian market.

Lava has announced its intention to re-enter the smartphone market, after largely keeping away for two years.

Phone makers are expected to benefit from the government’s new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers 4-6% incentive for mobile manufacturers. Lava is one of five domestic manufacturers that have won approvals for the scheme. The company had applied for PLI benefits under two brands—Lava and Sojo Manufacturing Services—but only Lava has been approved. Co-founder S.N. Rai had said it is investing in increasing electronic manufacturing services (EMS) capacities through Sojo as well.

While other manufacturers like Padget Electronics and Micromax have been expanding capacities, Lava has pivoted to contract manufacturing over the past two years.

Lava and Micromax have both submitted proposals to make low-cost phones for telcos in the US.

Micromax and Lava had both received orders worth Rs. 2,500 crore from US telcos last year, which was the first time Indian manufacturers received this opportunity. The orders could be even bigger this time, as the trade war between the US and China intensifies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via