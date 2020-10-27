Lava may launch IPO after Budget

The phone maker is joining a list of firms that are racing to bring their shares to the market. It has started working on its so-called draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the initial public offer (IPO). “The plan is to file the DRHP with September quarter financials, which will give an idea about the strong momentum the company has been seeing lately. The prospectus will be filed by the December end or in January," one of the three people cited above said, adding the company plans to hit the markets by March.