Laxmi Dental IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated dental products company Laxmi Dental Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now focus on Laxmi Dental IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised soon.

The public issue was open for subscription from January 13 to 15, and the Laxmi Dental IPO allotment date will be in focus. The company is expected to finalise the basis of Laxmi Dental IPO share allotment soon.

As soon as Laxmi Dental IPO allotment is finalised, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Laxmi Dental IPO registrar.

In order to do Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Laxmi Dental IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Laxmi Dental Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Laxmi Dental IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Laxmi Dental Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Laxmi Dental IPO GMP Today Laxmi Dental shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Laxmi Dental IPO GMP today is ₹127 per share. This indicates that Laxmi Dental shares are trading higher by ₹127 in the grey market than their issue price.

Considering Laxmi Dental IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Laxmi Dental shares would be ₹555 apiece, a premium of 29% to the IPO price of ₹428 per share.

Laxmi Dental IPO Details Laxmi Dental IPO opened for public subscription on January 13 and closed on January 15. Laxmi Dental IPO allotment date is likely today, January 16, while the IPO listing date is January 20. Laxmi Dental shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹698.06 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 32.24 lakh equity shares worth ₹138 crore and offer for sale of 1.31 crore shares worth ₹560.06 crore. Laxmi Dental IPO price band was set at ₹407 to ₹428 per share.

Laxmi Dental IPO was subscribed 114.42 times in total. The Retail investors category was booked 76.24 times, while Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 147.95 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 110.38 times subscription.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Laxmi Dental IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.