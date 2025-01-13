Laxmi Dental IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Laxmi Dental, backed by OrbiMed, is set to launch its initial public offering for public subscription today (Monday, January 13). The company has raised slightly more than ₹314 crore from anchor investors prior to the opening of its initial share sale to the public. Laxmi Dental IPO price band has been established at ₹407-428 per share. The public subscription for the initial public offering will close on January 15, and the company has secured over ₹314 crore from anchor investors before initiating the public share sale. If the shares are sold at the upper limit of the price range, the company anticipates raising roughly ₹698 crore from the public offering.
Laxmi Dental IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares totaling up to ₹138 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.31 crore equity shares from promoters Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar and Sameer Kamlesh Merchant, as well as other shareholders, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) submitted on January 7. As part of the OFS, investor OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd will also sell shares of Laxmi Dental, a prominent B2C dental aligner firm.
According to the RHP, the funds raised from the fresh share issue will be allocated for debt repayment, capital expenditure needs, investment in its subsidiary Bizdent Devices Pvt Ltd, and various corporate purposes. Laxmi Dental, a fully integrated dental products company, offers a broad range of products including tailored crowns and bridges, branded dental items like aligner solutions, and pediatric dental products.
A little more than ₹314 crore has been raised by Laxmi Dental from its anchor investors before its initial share offering for public subscription. A number of companies have received shares in the anchor round, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset MF, Tata MF, Birla Sunlife Insurance, Max Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), and Natixis Investment Managers.
According to the circular, Laxmi Dental, a Mumbai-based company, has distributed 73.39 lakh shares to 31 entities at a price of ₹428 per equity share, for a total transaction value of ₹314.12 crore.
Laxmi Dental IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +160. This indicates Laxmi Dental share price were trading at a premium of ₹160 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Laxmi Dental share price was indicated at ₹588 apiece, which is 37.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹428.
Grey market activity over the prior three sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is positive and anticipates a successful listing. According to experts on investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹155, and the maximum is ₹165.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.