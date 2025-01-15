Laxmi Dental IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The initial public offering of Laxmi Dental Ltd was subscribed 16.02 times by the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The segment for non-institutional investors was oversubscribed by 37.41 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category saw a subscription rate of 29.47 times. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) achieved a subscription of 84 percent.
Laxmi Dental Ltd's initial public offer was fully subscribed within moments of its opening for bidding on Monday and ultimately closed the day with a subscription rate of 5.28 times. OrbiMed-backed Laxmi Dental has raised just over ₹314 crore from anchor investors. The issue, priced between ₹407 and ₹428 per share, will close on Wednesday.
The IPO consists of a new equity share issue valued at up to ₹138 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of approximately 1.31 crore equity shares totaling ₹560 crore from promoters Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar and Sameer Kamlesh Merchant, along with other shareholders, as detailed in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
According to the RHP, the net proceeds from the new share issue will be directed towards debt repayment, financing capital expenditure needs, investing in its subsidiary Bizdent Devices Pvt Ltd, and covering general corporate expenses. Laxmi Dental, a fully integrated dental products company, offers a wide range of products, including tailor-made crowns and bridges, and various branded dental items such as aligner solutions and pediatric dental products.
Stay tuned for more updates
Laxmi Dental IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
- The only integrated dental products company in India, well-positioned to capture industry tailwinds.
- Second largest player in domestic laboratory business and largest export laboratory with increasing adoption of digital dentistry.
- Vertically integrated diverse branded product portfolio.
- Large Dental Network providing the company with competitive advantage in the market.
With nearly 20 years of experience in the dental laboratory industry, Laxmi Dental has a presence in more than 22,000 dental clinics, dental businesses, and doctors. It is among the biggest exporters from India to the US and the UK. The Indian custom-made crowns and bridges industry is anticipated to increase at a 12% CAGR between FY23 and 30E, surpassing the global market's 8% growth, as shown in the graph below (source: F&S research).
- Strong R&D and technological capabilities enable developing a diverse product portfolio with innovation
- Strong market presence & extending global reach to enhance its growth potential
- Business to drive growth backed by both organic as well as inorganic growth, and favorable industry dynamics
- Aims at leveraging digital platforms and customer centric approach
- Strengthening penetration across Dental Network
Laxmi Dental Limited is India’s only end-to-end integrated dental products company, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products, and pediatric dental crowns.
Laxmi Dental IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +142. This indicates Laxmi Dental share price were trading at a premium of ₹142 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Laxmi Dental share price was indicated at ₹570 apiece, which is 33.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹428.
Based on grey market activity over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is pointing lower and is predicted to continue to do so. Investorgain.com analysts say that the lowest GMP is ₹142, and the highest is ₹165.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.