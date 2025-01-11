Laxmi Dentals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Dental Limited is opening next week on 13 January 2025 and will remain open until 15 January 2025. This means the upcoming IPO will remain open for bidding from Monday to Wednesday next week. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE and Laxmi Dental IPO price band has been declared at ₹407 to ₹428 per equity share. The upcoming IPO aims to raise ₹698.06 crore, of which ₹138 crore is expected from the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹560.06 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, before the opening date of the Laxmi Dental IPO subscription, the integrated dental product company shares are available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹166 in the grey market today.

Laxmi Dental IPO details 1] Laxmi Dental IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹166 in the grey market today.

2] Laxmi Dental IPO date: The public issue opens on Monday and will remain open until 5:00 PM on Wednesday next week.

3] Laxmi Dentals IPO price: The company's upcoming IPO has a fixed price band of ₹407 to ₹428 per equity share.

4] Laxmi Dental IPO size: The integrated dental product company aims to raise ₹698.06 crore, of which ₹138 crore is expected from the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹560.06 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Laxmi Dental IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the upcoming IPO will comprise 33 company shares.

6] Laxmi Dental IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalization of share allocation is 16 January 2025.

7] Laxmi Dental IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has appointed the upcoming IPO's official registrar.

8] Laxmi Dental IPO Lead Managers: Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Market have been appointed Lead Managers of the upcoming IPO worth ₹698.06 crore.

9] Laxmi Dental IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 20 January 2025.

10] Laxmi Dental IPO review: The market capitalization of the book build issue is ₹2,352.38 crore. Ahead of the opening date for the problem, the book build issue has raised ₹314.13 crore from anchor investors. In FY24, the company's assets grew from ₹96.54 crore to ₹134.52 crore, recording around 40 per cent YoY growth. The company's revenue grew from ₹163.84 crore to ₹195.26 crore. The company's net worth and PAT also witnessed strong growth in GY24. However, the company's borrowings also grew in this period.