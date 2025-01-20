Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 20 2025 09:19:33
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 304.25 7.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.05 -0.96%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,897.40 7.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 771.05 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.15 0.92%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts hint healthy return upon listing. Check listing time, more.
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts hint healthy return upon listing. Check listing time, more.

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: Shares of Laxmi Dental will debut on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges today. Experts and the Laxmi Dental IPO GMP predict a successful share debut on the Indian stock exchange today.

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: Laxmi Dental shares list on the bourses today. (https://www.laxmidentallimited.com/)Premium
Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: Laxmi Dental shares list on the bourses today. (https://www.laxmidentallimited.com/)

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of Laxmi Dental Ltd are poised to make their debut into the Indian stock market today following a remarkable response to its initial public offering (IPO). The listing date for the Laxmi Dental IPO is today, January 20. 

The IPO of Laxmi Dental Ltd achieved a subscription rate of 113.97 times on the final day of bidding, which was Wednesday, January 15. The segment allocated for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 147.51 times, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 110.38 times. The allocation for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received a subscription rate of 74.41 times.

The Laxmi Dental IPO was completely subscribed within minutes after it opened for bidding on Monday. Backed by OrbiMed, Laxmi Dental has raised just over 314 crore from anchor investors. The price range for the issue is set between 407 and 428 per share. This IPO consists of a fresh equity share issuance of up to 138 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.31 crore equity shares valued at 560 crore, involving promoters Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar, Sameer Kamlesh Merchant, and other shareholders, as detailed in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Laxmi Dental is a fully integrated company that offers a wide range of dental products, including tailor-made crowns and bridges, as well as well-known dental items such as aligner solutions and products for pediatric dentistry.

Stay tuned for more updates

20 Jan 2025, 09:15:29 AM IST

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: Here's what Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd says 

While considering the market trend and listing of standard glass lining we are expecting a healthy listing gain over and above 25% of its issue price. Hence we recommend conservative allotted investors can think of booking profits above our expectations on listing day.

20 Jan 2025, 08:56:52 AM IST

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: 8 key things to know about the issue

View Full Image
20 Jan 2025, 08:38:37 AM IST

Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: Here's what GMP signal ahead of listing 

Laxmi Dental IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +145. This indicates Laxmi Dental share price were trading at a premium of 145 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Laxmi Dental share price was indicated at 573 apiece, which is 33.88% higher than the IPO price of 428.

The current IPO GMP is going upward and anticipates a robust listing based on the grey market activity over the last 13 sessions. Experts on investorgain.com say that the lowest GMP is 119, while the highest is 165.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue