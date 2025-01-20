Laxmi Dental Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of Laxmi Dental Ltd are poised to make their debut into the Indian stock market today following a remarkable response to its initial public offering (IPO). The listing date for the Laxmi Dental IPO is today, January 20.
The IPO of Laxmi Dental Ltd achieved a subscription rate of 113.97 times on the final day of bidding, which was Wednesday, January 15. The segment allocated for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 147.51 times, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 110.38 times. The allocation for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received a subscription rate of 74.41 times.
The Laxmi Dental IPO was completely subscribed within minutes after it opened for bidding on Monday. Backed by OrbiMed, Laxmi Dental has raised just over ₹314 crore from anchor investors. The price range for the issue is set between ₹407 and ₹428 per share. This IPO consists of a fresh equity share issuance of up to ₹138 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.31 crore equity shares valued at ₹560 crore, involving promoters Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar, Sameer Kamlesh Merchant, and other shareholders, as detailed in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
Laxmi Dental is a fully integrated company that offers a wide range of dental products, including tailor-made crowns and bridges, as well as well-known dental items such as aligner solutions and products for pediatric dentistry.
While considering the market trend and listing of standard glass lining we are expecting a healthy listing gain over and above 25% of its issue price. Hence we recommend conservative allotted investors can think of booking profits above our expectations on listing day.
Laxmi Dental IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +145. This indicates Laxmi Dental share price were trading at a premium of ₹145 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Laxmi Dental share price was indicated at ₹573 apiece, which is 33.88% higher than the IPO price of ₹428.
The current IPO GMP is going upward and anticipates a robust listing based on the grey market activity over the last 13 sessions. Experts on investorgain.com say that the lowest GMP is ₹119, while the highest is ₹165.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
