Laxmi Dental to Stallion India: 5 IPOs’ anchor lock-in expiry to free up stocks worth ₹400 cr in April. Do you own any?

The lock-in expiration date for Denta Water and Infra Solutions is April 27, 2025. For Stallion India Flurochemicals, it will be April 21, 2025. Laxmi Dental has its lock-in date set for April 15, 2025. The expiry for Quadrant Future Tek is on April 9, 2025. Lastly, Standard Glass Lining Technology has a lock-in expiry date of April 8, 2025.

The period following the lock-in can increase the market supply of shares, potentially impacting stock prices in the short term, particularly if a significant number of anchor investors opt to exit.

Anchor investors may choose to either sell or retain their shares following the lock-in period, depending upon several factors, such as market conditions, the performance of the company, and their investment strategies. Anchor investors are not obligated to divest their shares after 90 days; they have the option to sell 50% of their holdings after 30 days and the remaining 50% after 90 days from the date of allotment.