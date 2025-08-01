Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Laxmi India Finance Ltd has ended, and investors now focus on Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment date.

The mainboard IPO was open from July 29 to July 31. Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment date is likely today, 1 August 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is August 5.

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. The company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 4 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Laxmi India Finance IPO registipo

In order to do Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status online:

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Laxmi India Finance Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Laxmi India Finance Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Laxmi India Finance Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP Today Laxmi India Finance shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a no significant grey market premium (GMP). Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today is ₹1.5 per share. This means that in the grey market, Laxmi India Finance shares are trading higher by ₹1.5 apiece than their issue price.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Laxmi India Finance shares would be ₹159.5 apiece, which is at a 0.95% premium to the IPO price of ₹158 per share.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Laxmi India Finance IPO opened for public subscription from July 29 and closed on July 31. Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment date is likely today, 1 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is expected to be August 5. Laxmi India Finance shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹254.26 crore from the book-building issue at the upper-end of the IPO price band of ₹150 to ₹158 per share. Laxmi India Finance IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.05 crore equity shares worth ₹165.17 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹89.09 crore.

Laxmi India Finance IPO was subscribed by 1.87 times, NSE data showed. The retail investors segment was booked 2.22 times and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.84 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.30 times subscription.

PL Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Aditya Infotech IPO registrar.