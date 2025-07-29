Laxmi India Finance IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, key dates, review, subscription status, more

Laxmi India Finance IPO Day 1 Live: Laxmi India Finance Ltd, an NBFC player, is set to open its public subscription from July 29 until July 31. Laxmi India Finance IPO price band is fixed in the range of ₹150 to ₹158 per share. Laxmi India Finance, a Jaipur-based company's offering includes a fresh issuance of 1.84 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 56.38 lakh shares by its promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the total Laxmi India Finance Limited IPO size is estimated to be ₹254.26 crore.
Funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated to enhance its capital base to satisfy future lending requirements and for general corporate activities.
As a non-deposit-taking NBFC, Laxmi India Finance provides a variety of financial products, such as loans for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), vehicle financing, construction loans, and other lending services.
By March 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹1,277 crore from ₹687 crore as of March 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 36 percent, largely fueled by higher loan volumes and an improved branch network.
Stay tuned for more updates
Canara Bank Securities indicates that the company is strategically placed to capitalize on the growth of MSMEs in India, currently operating in just five states, with a significant presence (80%) in Rajasthan. This provides ample opportunity for the firm to expand into additional states and strengthen its position in the states where it already operates. The brokerage advises subscribing for potential long-term benefits.
Laxmi India Finance IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved upto 160,928 equity shares.
Laxmi India Finance successfully secured more than ₹75 crore from anchor investors on Monday, prior to the opening of its initial public share subscription.
This portion intended for anchor investors included participation from various institutional investors, such as Saint Capital Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets -- ODI, Compact Structure Fund, Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, India Max Investment Fund, Holani Venture Capital Fund-I, and Rajasthan Global Securities, as detailed in a circular published on the BSE website.
According to the circular, Laxmi India Finance has issued 47.79 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at a price of ₹158 each, resulting in a total transaction value of ₹75.51 crore.
Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP is +9. This indicates Laxmi India Finance share price was trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Laxmi India Finance share price was indicated at ₹167 apiece, which is 5.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹158.
According to the analysis of the past eight sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹18, as reported by experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.