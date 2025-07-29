Laxmi India Finance IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, key dates, review, subscription status, more

Laxmi India Finance IPO Day 1 Live: Laxmi India Finance Ltd, an NBFC player, is set to open its public subscription from July 29 until July 31. Laxmi India Finance IPO price band is fixed in the range of ₹150 to ₹158 per share. Laxmi India Finance, a Jaipur-based company's offering includes a fresh issuance of 1.84 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 56.38 lakh shares by its promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the total Laxmi India Finance Limited IPO size is estimated to be ₹254.26 crore.

Funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated to enhance its capital base to satisfy future lending requirements and for general corporate activities.

As a non-deposit-taking NBFC, Laxmi India Finance provides a variety of financial products, such as loans for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), vehicle financing, construction loans, and other lending services.

By March 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹1,277 crore from ₹687 crore as of March 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 36 percent, largely fueled by higher loan volumes and an improved branch network.

