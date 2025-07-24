Laxmi India Finance IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Laxmi India Finance IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things investors should know from the RHP. Check Details below

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Key dates The Laxmi India Finance IPO will be open for subscriptions on July 29, 2025, and close on July 31, 2025. The allotment for the Laxmi India Finance IPO is expected to be completed on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Laxmi India Finance IPO size Laxmi India Finance IPO is a book-building issue of ₹254.26 crores. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 1.05 crore shares totaling ₹165.17 crores and an offer to sell 0.56 crore shares totaling ₹89.09 crores.

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Price band Laxmi India Finance IPO price band has been set at ₹150 to ₹ ₹158 per share

Laxmi India Finance IPO: lots size and subscription detail The lot size for an application is 94. The minimum investment for retail, considering the lot size and the price band of the IPO, is ₹14,100 (94 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (1,316 shares) worth ₹2,07,928, while for big NII it is 68 lots (6,392 shares) for ₹10,09,936.

Laxmi India Finance's IPO Listing Laxmi India Finance shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Registrar and lead managers PL Capital Markets Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Laxmi India Finance IPO, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar.

About Laxmi India Finance Laxmi India Finance Limited, founded in 1996, is a non-banking financial company.

The company provides MSME loans, auto loans, construction loans, and other lending products to help small businesses and entrepreneurs, with more than 80% of MSME loans classified as Priority Sector Lending.

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Financials Laxmi India Finance Ltd.'s revenue increased by 42%, and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 60% between the fiscal years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Objectives of the IPO Laxmi India Finance plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to increase the capital base to meet future capital requirements for onward lending.

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Key Risks As per Laxmi India Finance, it requires substantial capital for its business, and any disruption in our sources of funding or our inability to secure funding on favourable terms could adversely affect its liquidity, business, cash flows, results of operations, and financial condition.

