Laxmi India Finance IPO listing date today. GMP signals muted debut of shares on Dalal Street

Laxmi India Finance IPO Listing: The equity shares of Laxmi India Finance Ltd will make their debut on Dalal Street today. Laxmi India Finance IPO listing date is today, 5 August 2025.

The public issue of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) was open from July 29 to July 31, and the IPO allotment was fixed on August 1. Laxmi India Finance IPO listing date is today, August 5. Laxmi India Finance shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the equity shares of Laxmi India Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Laxmi India Finance shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Laxmi India Finance IPO listing today, market participants watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today and experts signal a muted debut of shares in the stock market today.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP Today The trends for Laxmi India Finance shares in the unlisted market remains muted. Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today is ₹4.5 per share, market observers said. This means that in the grey market, Laxmi India Finance shares are trading higher by ₹4.5 apiece than their issue price.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Listing Price Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today indicates that the estimated listing price of Laxmi India Finance shares would be ₹162.5 apiece, which is at a 2.85% premium to the IPO price of ₹158 per share.

The ₹254.26-crore worth Laxmi India Finance IPO comprised a combination of fresh issue of 1.05 crore equity shares worth ₹165.17 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.38 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹89.09 crore.

Laxmi India Finance IPO was subscribed by 1.87 times, NSE data showed. The retail investors segment was booked 2.22 times and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.84 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.30 times subscription.

PL Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar.