Laxmi India Finance IPO to open next week. Here’s what latest GMP signals ahead of issue launch

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Laxmi India Finance Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise funds from the primary market. Laxmi India Finance IPO is a mainboard IPO which will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Laxmi India Finance IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, July 29, and close on Thursday, July 31. The IPO allotment date would likely be August 1, and the Laxmi India Finance IPO listing date is expected to be August 5.

The company aims to raise ₹254.26 crore at the upper-end of the Laxmi India Finance IPO price band of ₹150 to ₹158 per share. The book-building issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.05 crore equity shares worth ₹165.17 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 56.38 lakh shares amounting to ₹89.09 crore.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: VMS TMT gets SEBI nod to launch IPO

The company will utilise the net issue proceeds for augmentation of its capital base to meet the future capital requirements towards onward lending.

PL Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager of the Laxmi India Finance IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.

Ahead of Laxmi India Finance IPO opening next week, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market to gauge the demand for the IPO. Here’s what Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP signals.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP Today Laxmi India Finance shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted market, with a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today is ₹18 per share.

Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP today indicates that in the grey market, the equity shares of the company are trading at ₹176 apiece, higher by ₹18, or at a premium of 11.39% to the issue price of ₹158 per share.