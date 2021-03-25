Mumbai: With overall markets are in a sell-off mode mostly led by covid concerns, two stocks debut in the exchanges received a mixed response on Thursday. Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries ended at 26.50% premium at ₹164.45 over its issue price of ₹130. The stock opened for trade at ₹155.50 on the NSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries was subscribed 107 times in the price band of Rs129-130. Laxmi Organic Industries is a manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates.

“Based on FY2020 earnings Laxmi Organic is priced at a price to earnings of 42 times at the upper end of the price band along with a good return on equity of 16.4%," Angel Broking said in a report on 12 March.

Meanwhile, Craftsman Automation made a tepid listing on Thursday. It ended 3.6% lower at ₹1435.60 from its issue price of ₹1490. The stock was listed at ₹1359, at a 8.79% discount to its issue price.

The ₹823 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 3.82 times during share sale on 15-17 March. Net proceeds of the IPO will be utilised to make repayment and pre-payment of company's borrowing fully or partially and to meet general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the issue, Canara Bank Securities said that the company looked expensive in comparison to its peers in terms of price to earnings (PE) of 48.44 times and price to book of 4.19 times for nine months of FY21.

“Craftsman Automation is a play on revival in automotive industry, especially medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) space. With lumpy capex cycle behind it & focus on debt reduction, it is well poised to clock healthy returns ratios in FY22-23. At IPO price, it is offered at reasonable forward valuations," said ICICI Direct.

Due to the revival of business cycle as it has high dependence on MHCV and tractors, Prabhudas Lilladher believes mid-term growth drivers will remain intact. However, challenges such as limited product offering in two and there wheelers and personal vehicles, debt to equity ratio of 1.15 times (one of the highest across auto ancillary space) and company’s inability to de-risk its automotive powertrain division, stands as clear deterrents in the long run, it said.

“Against these headwinds, an anticipated post IPO valuation (27-30 times of FY23 EPS) on upper band of ₹1,490 issue price, looks iniquitous. This, we believe is not cheap as compared to other ancillary. Lsting gains in our view looks obscure," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note on 13 March.

In the automotive segment, its key clients include Daimler India, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, TAFE, Escorts, John Deere, JCB India, TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, among others. Its clientele in industrial & engineering segments includes Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company. It is the largest component manufacturer engaged in the machining of cylinder heads and cylinder blocks in the construction equipment industry as well as in the IMHCV segment of the commercial vehicle Industry. Craftsman has three business segments, automotive, powertrain and others segment. Automotive – Aluminium products, industrial and Engineering segment and contributed about 51.21%, 21.10% and 27.69% of total revenue from operations in nine months of FY21, respectively.

