Laxmi Organic ends at 26% premium, Craftsman makes tepid debut

Due to the revival of business cycle as it has high dependence on MHCV and tractors, Prabhudas Lilladher believes mid-term growth drivers will remain intact. However, challenges such as limited product offering in two and there wheelers and personal vehicles, debt to equity ratio of 1.15 times (one of the highest across auto ancillary space) and company’s inability to de-risk its automotive powertrain division, stands as clear deterrents in the long run, it said.