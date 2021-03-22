Laxmi Organic IPO share allotment: How to check application status

"At higher price band of Rs. 130, the company is demanding a P/E valuation of 77.2x (to its restated FY20 EPS of Rs. 1.7), which is at a significant premium to the peer average of 43.4x. However, if we annualize the H1 FY21 EPS, the demanded valuation P/E comes out to be 37.7 times. Considering the historical performance, the issue seems to be aggressively priced. Thus we assign a “Subscribe with Caution" rating for the issue," Choice Broking had said in a note.