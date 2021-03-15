Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries started off strongly on Monday with subscription figures of 2.28 times on the first day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 74.2 million equity shares against the offer size of 32.5 million shares, according to the subscription data available on exchanges.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 4.34 times and that of non-institutional investors 49%, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers has seen a subscription of 1%.

On the other hand, the public issue of Craftsman Automation saw 55% subscription on its first day.

It received bids for 2.13 million equity shares against the offer size of 3.87 million equity shares.

According to the subscription data available on exchanges retail investors portion was subscribed 1.07 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 9%. But qualified institutional buyers are yet to put their bids for the offer.

Also on Monday, the ₹760-crore initial public offer of Anupam Rasayan, was subscribed 3.65 times on the second day of bidding of its public offer. The offer has received bids for 35.3 million equity shares against the IPO size of over 9.7 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges.

The retail investors portion was subscribed by 6.63 times, while employees' portion has been booked 93%. Non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.40 times, and that of qualified institutional buyers 37%.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an 12 March report said "We like the issue given its presence in high growth market, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The company is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its recent completion of major capex and strong sectoral tailwinds. The issue is valued at 3.5 times FY21 price to book value and 7.7 times FY21 enterprise value to sales on an annualized and post issue basis. Though the valuation appears little on a higher side both on absolute and relative basis, in the current scenario market prefers emerging growth stories."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via