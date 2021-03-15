Laxmi Organics IPO sees strong start; Craftsman IPO subscribed 55% on Day 1

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an 12 March report said "We like the issue given its presence in high growth market, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The company is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its recent completion of major capex and strong sectoral tailwinds. The issue is valued at 3.5 times FY21 price to book value and 7.7 times FY21 enterprise value to sales on an annualized and post issue basis. Though the valuation appears little on a higher side both on absolute and relative basis, in the current scenario market prefers emerging growth stories."