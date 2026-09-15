LCC Projects IPO allotment to be out today. Issue subscribed 48.51x. GMP at ₹63 | Step-by-step guide

LCC Projects IPO allotment date: The LCC Projects IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, 15 September. Investors who applied for the LCC Projects IPO can check the LCC Projects IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. LCC Projects IPO subscription status is 48.51 times, on day 3, as per NSE data.

Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who did not get any shares. Allocated shares will be credited to an individual's demat account.

LCC Projects IPO GMP today is +63. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the LCC Projects IPO share was ₹209 apiece, which is 43.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹146.

Based on grey market performance over the past 12 sessions, the GMP of the IPO is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a strong listing is anticipated. Throughout this timeframe, experts have noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹17 and ₹78.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, 16 September. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. LCC Projects IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, 17 September.

How to check LCC Projects IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO status website: KFin Technologies IPO Status - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

You will find five different links to check the IPO allotment status. Select any one of them.

Step 2: Choose “LCC Projects IPO” from the dropdown menu under “Select IPO.”

Step 3: Select the preferred option to check your allotment status — PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required details and captcha, then click “Submit.”

Application Number: Enter your application number and captcha code, then click Submit.

Demat Account: Enter your Demat account details and captcha code, then click Submit.

PAN: Enter your PAN number and captcha code, then click Submit.

The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.LCC ProjectsLCC Projects

How to check LCC Projects IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: From the options listed under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, pick the 'Issue Name' and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter either your application number or your PAN.

How to check LCC Projects IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Create an account by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link available on the NSE website using your PAN.

Step 3: Provide your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.