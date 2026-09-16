LCC Projects IPO listing tomorrow: GMP at ₹44; Share price prediction ahead of NSE, BSE debut

LCC Projects IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, 17 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. LCC Projects IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 15 September. According to details on the BSE website, LCC Projects share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and the NSE during Thursday's trading. LCC Projects share price tomorrow will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a BSE notice, the equity shares of LCC Projects will be listed and admitted for trading on the exchange in due course.

The exchange has informed trading members about the upcoming listing of the company’s shares.

LCC Projects IPO GMP today LCC Projects IPO grey market premium is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of LCC Projects share price was indicated at ₹190 apiece, which is 30.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹146.

Considering grey market trends over the past 13 sessions, the current GMP of ₹44 suggests a pessimistic outlook. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated, ranging from a minimum of ₹17 to a maximum of ₹78, according to experts.

The LCC Projects IPO subscription status was 48.51 times on the final day of bidding. According to NSE data, the LCC Projects IPO received bids for 101.52 crore equity shares against 2.09 crore shares offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 78.69 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 62.99 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 25.56 times.

The LCC Projects IPO price band was set at ₹139- ₹146 per share, valuing the company at ₹427 crore at the upper end.

LCC Projects IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not more than 35% for retail investors.

LCC Projects IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said LCC Projects’ strong order book, improving profitability and established execution capabilities provide a favourable growth outlook.

However, he noted that the company remains exposed to risks arising from its dependence on government projects, customer and geographical concentration, project execution challenges and relatively high leverage. These factors, he said, warrant a balanced approach to valuation.

At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 14.8 times FY26 earnings, Ojha said. He expects the issue to potentially deliver a listing gain of up to 25%.

For investors who receive an allotment, Ojha suggested considering partial profit booking on listing and holding the remaining shares for the long term, depending on their risk appetite and the company’s execution performance.

LCC Projects IPO details The EPC company’s IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹258 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,15,85,000 shares.

Based on the price band, the total issue size is estimated at around ₹419 crore at the lower end and nearly ₹427 crore at the upper end.

The company plans to deploy funds raised through the fresh issue towards purchasing equipment, repaying debt and meeting general corporate requirements.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.