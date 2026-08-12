LEAP India IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, final subscription status, how to check the application status online

LEAP India IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of LEAP India Ltd ended on 11th August 2026. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a decent response from investors. According to the LEAP India IPO subscription status, the public issue was subscribed to around 9 times. Now, the focus has shifted towards the LEAP India IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. Meanwhile, LEAP India IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) continues to signal a positive debut of the company's shares on Dalal Street.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today. This means the LEAP India IPO GMP today is ₹13, which is around 8% higher than the upper end of the LEAP India IPO price band of ₹151 to ₹159 per equity share. So, the grey market is signalling around 8% listing gain on the LEAP India IPO allotment date.
After the bidding ended on Tuesday, the public issue was booked around 9 times, the retail portion was subscribed nearly 1.75 times, and the NII segment was filled more than 13 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to more than 17.50 times.
Bidding for the public issue concluded on 11th August 2026, and the focus has now shifted to the LEAP India IPO allotment date. In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, a public issue must list within three working days after the end of bidding. So, LEAP India IPO listing date can't go beyond 14th August. Hence, the market is expecting the finalisation of share allocation on Wednesday, 12th August 2026.
As mentioned above, LEAP India IPO IPO allotment status may be made public on Wednesday. Those who have applied for the LEAP India shares can check the LEAP India IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the LEAP India IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html, and check the Ardee Industries IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;
2] Select ‘LEAP India Ltd’ in the company space;
3] Enter your PAN details, and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your LEAP India IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your LEAP India IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.