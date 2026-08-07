LEAP India IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 6% so far. GMP hints 12% listing gain. Check key dates, review. Apply or skip?

The LEAP India IPO opens for public subscription on 7 August and will close on 11 August. The LEAP India IPO price band has been fixed at ₹151–159 per equity share.

Ahead of the public issue, LEAP India IPO raised ₹743.62 crore from anchor investors on Thursday by allotting 4.68 crore equity shares to 32 institutional investors at the upper price band of ₹159 per share, according to a BSE circular.

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The anchor book saw participation from several marquee global investors, including Smallcap World Fund, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Amundi Funds New Silk Road, Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius), Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and Société Générale.

Among domestic institutional investors, the anchor book attracted Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Groww Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company.

The LEAP India IPO lot size has been fixed at 94 equity shares, with subsequent multiples of 94 shares.

Under the allocation structure, not more than 50% of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs). The company has also reserved up to ₹1.25 crore in equity shares for eligible employees.

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As per the tentative schedule, the LEAP India IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August. Refunds are likely to be initiated on Thursday, 13 August, while shares will be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on the same day. The LEAP India share price is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, 14 August.

Also Read | LEAP India IPO to Dhoot Transmission IPO-what grey market hints ahead of opening

LEAP India IPO GMP today LEAP India IPO GMP today is +19.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the LEAP India share was ₹178.5 apiece, which is 12.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹159.

Following the grey market trends observed over the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is climbing today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹3.00 and ₹19.50, according to expert analysis.

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LEAP India IPO review SBI Securities has assigned a 'Neutral' rating to the LEAP India IPO, noting that the company is India's largest asset-pooling player with a strong brand, a nationwide service network, and technology-driven asset management capabilities. The brokerage noted that acquisitions such as SKAN Marine, CHEP India, and TARON have strengthened LEAP India's leadership in the supply-chain asset-pooling market by expanding its asset base, customer network, and material-handling equipment (MHE) capabilities.

It highlighted that the company's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT grew at a CAGR of 41.4%, 33.4%, and 29.5%, respectively, during FY24-FY26. However, SBI Securities pointed out that, at the upper price band of ₹159, the IPO is valued at 20.9x FY26 P/E and 112.4x EV/EBITDA on a post-issue basis.

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While the company is expected to save ₹29–32 crore in annual interest costs after utilising the IPO proceeds, the brokerage flagged concerns about its working-capital-intensive business model and high receivable days of around 131. It said it would prefer to track the company's performance for a few quarters post-listing before turning positive.

Swastika Investmart acknowledged LEAP India's leadership in the niche asset-pooling industry, highlighting its strong market position, high barriers to entry, and long-term growth opportunities in India's underpenetrated pallet-pooling segment. However, the brokerage believes the IPO is aggressively priced, with the company seeking a premium valuation owing to its near-monopolistic business model. Swastika Investmart said the current valuation and relatively modest return ratios make the risk-reward equation less favourable, prompting a cautious view on the issue.

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LEAP India IPO details The LEAP India IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹480 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore by existing shareholders.

Compared with the draft papers, the company has increased the size of the fresh issue from ₹400 crore to ₹480 crore, while retaining the OFS component at ₹2,000 crore. Under the OFS, promoter entities Vertical Holdings II and KIA EBT Scheme 3 will offload shares worth ₹1,998.62 crore and ₹1.37 crore, respectively.

LEAP India had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in August 2025 for a ₹2,400 crore IPO and received the regulator's approval in December 2025.

The company's promoters are KKR-backed Vertical Holdings II and Sunu Mathew, holding 73.78% and 21.07% stakes, respectively.

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Ahead of the LEAP India IPO, the company raised ₹371.3 crore through a pre-IPO placement from Gamnat Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment (Singapore), and promoter Sunu Mathew.

As part of the pre-IPO round, LEAP India allotted 2.33 crore equity shares at ₹159 per share. Gamnat Pte Ltd was the largest investor, committing ₹280 crore, followed by Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment, which invested ₹50 crore. Matyas Possessiones Private Limited, an entity in which promoter Sunu Mathew holds a 99% stake, invested ₹23 crore.

The company plans to utilise ₹360 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. As of June 2026, LEAP India had consolidated outstanding borrowings of ₹1,023.2 crore.

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The LEAP India IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Avendus Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and UBS Securities India, which are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

LEAP India IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Friday's deals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.