LEAP India IPO listing on Friday; GMP signals modest listing pop. Details here

LEAP India IPO listing: Shares of LEAP India are set to debut on the Indian bourses on Friday, 14 August, after the mainboard IPO concluded with a decent overall subscription on Tuesday, 11 August.

The initial public offering (IPO) of asset pooling provider in the supply chain management sector, LEAP India, concluded with an overall subscription of nearly 9 times.

Meanwhile, grey market trends suggest LEAP India shares may list at a modest premium on the BSE and the NSE on Friday.

LEAP India IPO GMP The latest grey market premium (GMP) of LEAP India shares on Thursday morning was ₹12. This suggests the stock could list at ₹171, a decent premium of 7.55% over its issue price of ₹159.

The stock's current GMP is in the mid-range, as it has ranged between ₹3 and ₹20 over the last two weeks, as per grey market sources.

LEAP India IPO details LEAP India IPO was a book build issue of ₹2,480 crores, combining a fresh issue of 3.02 crore shares to raise ₹480 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.58 crore shares for ₹2,000 crore.

The company wants to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to pay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

With a price band of ₹151 to ₹159 per share, the mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, 7 August, and concluded on Tuesday, 11 August. Share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 12 August.

JM Financial, Avendus Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and UBS Securities India were the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited was the registrar of the issue.

As per the issue RHP, LEAP India is the largest on-demand asset pooling provider (based on the number of pooled Assets) in India’s supply chain management sector.

As of 31 March 2026, the company has 1.47 crore assets and maintains a pan-India network of over 10,100 customer touchpoints.

Over the last three financial years, the company's revenue and profit have seen sustained growth.

Revenue from operations in FY24, FY25, and FY26 were ₹364.97 crore, ₹466.47 crore, and ₹729.53 crore, respectively.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent stood at ₹37.17 crore in FY24, which increased to ₹37.56 crore in FY25, and to ₹62.34 crore in FY26.

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