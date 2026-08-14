LEAP India IPO listing: Shares debut at a 4% premium amid weak stock market sentiment

LEAP India shares were listed at 166 on the BSE, up 4.4% from their issue price of 159. On the NSE, the stock was listed at 165.90, up 4.3% from the issue price.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Aug 2026, 10:33 AM IST
LEAP India's share price made a positive debut on the Indian bourses on 14 August.
LEAP India's share price made a positive debut on the Indian bourses on 14 August. (Pexels Photo)

LEAP India IPO listing: LEAP India shares debuted on a positive note on the Indian bourses on Friday, 14 August, defying weak market sentiment. LEAP India shares were listed at 166 on the BSE, up 4.4% from their issue price of 159. On the NSE, the stock was listed at 165.90, up 4.3% from the issue price.

Soon after the listing, the stock saw some profit-booking. On the BSE, it dropped to 152.25, down 4.2% from its issue price, while on the NSE, LEAP India shares touched a low of 154.21, down 3% from the issue price.

Grey market sources pointed out that the stock's listing was slightly below market expectations. They underscored that the last grey market premium (GMP) on LEAP India shares was 13, suggesting the stock could list at 172, with an 8.2% premium over the issue price.

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LEAP India IPO details

LEAP India's IPO was a book-built issue of 2,480 crore. It was a combination of a fresh issue of 3.02 crore shares to raise 480 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.58 crore shares for 2,000 crore.

The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, 7 August, and concluded on Tuesday, 11 August, with an overall subscription of nearly 9 times. Share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 12 August.

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The price band for the issue was 151- 159 per share. The company wants to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to pay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

LEAP India is the largest on-demand asset-pooling provider (by the number of pooled Assets) in India’s supply chain management sector.

Its revenue and profit have grown steadily over the last three financial years.

Revenue from operations in FY24, FY25, and FY26 were 364.97 crore, 466.47 crore, and 729.53 crore, respectively. Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent stood at 37.17 crore in FY24, 37.56 crore in FY25, and 62.34 crore in FY26.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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