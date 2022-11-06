Leap India plans IPO to raise 1,000 cr

Leap India plans IPO to raise ₹1,000 cr2 min read . 11:06 PM IST
After a long dry spell with regard to initial share sales, companies are once again steadily testing the waters
Logistics firm Leap India Pvt Ltd aims to raise nearly ₹1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public offer will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale, people aware of the matter said requesting anonymity.
The company will use the net proceeds from the IPO for capital expenditure.
“There are various private equity players that plan to partially exit through the IPO," said one of the persons mentioned above. “The company is yet to appoint bankers," this person said.
Leap India is likely to file a draft red herring prospectus between January and March 2023.
The company’s Ebitda was ₹8.68 crore on 31 March 2021, showed data from the VCC Edge platform. This is against the ₹7.72 crore in the same period of the previous year. Net sales were ₹17.4 crore, up from ₹16.88 crore, while the company’s profit after tax was ₹82 lakh on 31 March 2021, the latest year for which data is available.
Mumbai-based Leap India is an integrated pooling and supply chain solutions company. Leap India, which was incorporated in 2013, provides end-to-end customized pooling solutions for clients. Their clientele includes auto companies including Bosch, Mahindra, UNO Minda, Exide, and some FMCG companies including Amazon, Nestle, Abbott, Amul, and Pernod Ricard.
The company has 22 manufacturing units and 25 warehouses across India, according to its website.
The company has a full-fledged array of supply chain and asset pooling solutions catering to 2,500 locations, managing 6 million total assets traversing more than 4,000 consumer touch points in India.
It is a leader in supplying pallets and large foldable containers in India, the website showed.
After the October-December window, we now expecting many companies to file their papers with Sebi in the Jan-March quarter.
Until last week, the markets witnessed four IPOs including Healthcare firm Medanta, Fusion Microfinance, DCX Systems, and Bikaji Foods. Cumulatively, these accounted for IPOs worth ₹4681 crores.
Next week a slew of issues is expected to hit the markets. These include Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd, Five Star Business Finance, Kaynes Technology, and Inox Green Energy which will raise over ₹5,020 crore from the markets.