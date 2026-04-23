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Leapfrog Engineering IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, and other details

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO is open for subscription from April 23 to April 27, aiming to raise 88.51 crore at a price band of 21-23 per share. The offering includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale, with shares expected to list on April 30.

Pranati Deva
Published23 Apr 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Leapfrog Engineering Services SME IPO opens today
Leapfrog Engineering Services SME IPO opens today
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Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Leapfrog Engineering Services opened for subscription on April 23 and will remain open until April 27. The SME issue comes at a time when primary market activity remains selective, with investor interest closely tied to valuations, financial performance, and near-term growth visibility.

The company has fixed the IPO price band at 21–23 per share and aims to raise 88.51 crore through the issue. The offering is a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The fresh issue comprises 3.46 crore shares aggregating to 79.60 crore, while the OFS consists of 0.39 crore shares worth 8.91 crore.

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The allotment is expected to be finalised on April 28. Successful bidders are likely to receive shares on April 29, while refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on April 30.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP

Investor sentiment towards the IPO appears muted so far. The grey market premium (GMP) for the issue stood at 0, indicating no premium over the issue price of 23. The grey market premium typically reflects the willingness of investors to pay more than the IPO price in the unofficial market.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Subscription Status

The SME IPO will open for subscription at 10 am.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP Details

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise 27 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to set up an assembling unit. In addition, 36 crore will be deployed towards working capital requirements and issue-related expenses. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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The minimum lot size for the IPO is 6,000 shares. Retail investors are required to bid for at least 12,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment of 1,38,000 at the upper price band.

Integrated Registry Management Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue, while Finshore Management Services is acting as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Leapfrog Engineering Services

Leapfrog Engineering Services operates in the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) segment, with a specialised focus on electrical systems, instrumentation, fire safety, modular substations, and automation solutions. The company caters to a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and metals.

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On the financial front, the company reported revenue from operations of 101 crore for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, along with a profit of 14.18 crore.

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For the full financial year FY25, revenue from operations stood at 134.66 crore, marking a decline of nearly 15% from 157.85 crore reported in the previous fiscal. Despite the drop in revenue, EBITDA rose 9.3% to 21.56 crore from 19.73 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) came in at 16.22 crore in FY25, slightly lower than 16.39 crore reported in the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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