Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status of SME IPO

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPCC services provider Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd received decent demand from investors during the subscription period. As the bidding has closed, investors now focus on the Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 22 June 2026.

The SME IPO was open for public subscription from June 17 to 19. Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment date is likely today, June 22, while the IPO listing date is June 24. Leapfrog Engineering Services shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 23.

Investors can check Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO registrar.

In order to do Leapfrog Engineering IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status online.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Allotment Status Check Integrated Registry Management Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of IPO registrar here - https://www.integratedregistry.in/IRMS_V2/IPO.aspx

Step 2] Select any one among the two links mentioned

Step 3] Select ‘IPO’ in the Allotment Option dropbox

Step 4] Select ‘Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 5] Choose among - Application Number, DPID & Client ID, or PAN

Step 6] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 7] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Submit’

Your Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP Today Leapfrog Engineering Services shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Leapfrog Engineering Services shares are trading without any discount or premium to their IPO price.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹23 apiece, which is equal to the issue price of ₹23 per share.

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Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO began on June 17, Wednesday, and closed on June 19, Friday. Leapfrog Engineering IPO allotment date is likely today, June 22, Monday, and the IPO listing date is June 24, Wednesday. Leapfrog Engineering Services shares will be listed on the BSE SME.

The company raised ₹88.51 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 3.46 crore equity shares worth ₹79.60 crore, and offer for sale of 38.76 lakh shares aggregating to ₹8.91 crore. Leapfrog Engineering IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO was subscribed 2.70 times in total. The public issue was booked 84% in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 5.10 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 20.32 times subscription.