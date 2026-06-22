Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status of SME IPO

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPCC services provider Leapfrog Engineering Services Ltd received decent demand from investors during the subscription period. As the bidding has closed, investors now focus on the Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 22 June 2026.

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The SME IPO was open for public subscription from June 17 to 19. Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment date is likely today, June 22, while the IPO listing date is June 24. Leapfrog Engineering Services shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 23.

Investors can check Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO registrar.

In order to do Leapfrog Engineering IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status online.

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Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Allotment Status Check Integrated Registry Management Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of IPO registrar here - https://www.integratedregistry.in/IRMS_V2/IPO.aspx

Step 2] Select any one among the two links mentioned

Step 3] Select ‘IPO’ in the Allotment Option dropbox

Step 4] Select ‘Leapfrog Engineering Services Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

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Step 5] Choose among - Application Number, DPID & Client ID, or PAN

Step 6] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 7] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Submit’

Your Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP Today Leapfrog Engineering Services shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Leapfrog Engineering Services shares are trading without any discount or premium to their IPO price.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹23 apiece, which is equal to the issue price of ₹23 per share.

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Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO began on June 17, Wednesday, and closed on June 19, Friday. Leapfrog Engineering IPO allotment date is likely today, June 22, Monday, and the IPO listing date is June 24, Wednesday. Leapfrog Engineering Services shares will be listed on the BSE SME.

The company raised ₹88.51 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 3.46 crore equity shares worth ₹79.60 crore, and offer for sale of 38.76 lakh shares aggregating to ₹8.91 crore. Leapfrog Engineering IPO price band was set at ₹21 to ₹23 per share.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO was subscribed 2.70 times in total. The public issue was booked 84% in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 5.10 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 20.32 times subscription.

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Finshore Management Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Integrated Registry Management Services is the Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.