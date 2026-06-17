Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Day 1: Issue booked 9% so far. Check GMP, key details to know

The Leapfrog Engineering Services initial public offering (IPO) began on Wednesday, 17 June, and will end on Friday, 19 June. The Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO price band is ₹21-23 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 6,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 6,000.

At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹2.76 lakh to participate in the issue. For non-institutional investors (HNIs), the minimum application size is 3 lots, amounting to an investment of ₹4.14 lakh.

The IPO allocation has been skewed towards retail investors, who have been reserved 60.07% of the net issue. Non-institutional investors have been allotted 38.9%, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) account for just over 1% of the offer.

Established in 2005, Leapfrog Engineering Services is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPCC) company that provides integrated solutions across industries, including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and metals.

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The company offers a wide range of services, including electrical engineering, industrial automation, instrumentation, fire protection systems and building automation. It also undertakes turnkey EPC projects and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance services.

On the financial front, Leapfrog Engineering reported revenue of ₹137.37 crore and a profit after tax of ₹16.22 crore in FY25. For the nine months ended December 2025, the company posted revenue of ₹105.05 crore and net profit of ₹14.18 crore.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on 22 June, while successful applicants are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts on 23 June. The company's shares are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on 24 June.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP today Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO GMP today was ₹0, indicating shares were trading at the issue price of ₹23 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

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Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO subscription status Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO subscription status was 9% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 9%, the NII portion was booked at 50%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 91,56,000 shares against 9,65,58,000 shares on offer at 12:00 IST, according to chittorgarh.com.

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO details The IPO comprises a total issue size of 3.85 crore equity shares, with the net offer to the public standing at 3.66 crore shares after excluding the portion reserved for the market maker.

Leapfrog Engineering intends to utilise the proceeds from the issue to support its growth plans and strengthen its working capital position. Of the total funds raised, approximately ₹27 crore will be invested in setting up a new assembling unit, while ₹36.05 crore has been earmarked for meeting working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Finshore Management Services has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services will serve as the registrar. Anant Securities has been designated as the market maker.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.