Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO: Last day to buy - Check IPO GMP, subscription status, and other details

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Day 3: The initial public offering of Leapfrog Engineering Services opened for subscription on 17 June and will close today, Friday, 19 June. The Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹21-23 per share.

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The company aims to raise ₹88.51 crore from this SME IPO, which is a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS). The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 3.46 crore shares aggregating to ₹79.60 crore and an offer for sale of 0.39 crore shares aggregating to ₹8.91 crore.

The IPO allotment is expected on Monday, 22 June, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares on Tuesday, 23 June. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on BSE SME on Wednesday, 24 June.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is muted, as Leapfrog Engineering's grey market premium (GMP) is ₹0 on 19 June. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹23, same as IPO price.

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'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO subscription status The IPO was subscribed 1.97 times by 10:50 am on Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 0.53 times, and NII portion was booked 3.71 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 20.32 times bids.

The company has received bids for 7.19 crore shares against 3.65 crore shares on offer.

Leapfrog Engineering IPO Details The company plans to deploy the IPO proceeds towards capacity expansion and working capital augmentation. Out of the total issue proceeds, around ₹27 crore will be utilised for establishing a new assembly facility, while ₹36.05 crore has been allocated for working capital requirements. The balance funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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The SME IPO has been structured with a minimum bid size of 6,000 equity shares, and investors can apply for additional shares in multiples of 6,000 thereafter.

At the upper price band, retail investors will have to make a minimum investment of ₹2.76 lakh to subscribe to the issue. For non-institutional investors (NIIs/HNIs), the minimum application requirement is three lots, translating into an investment of ₹4.14 lakh.

Retail investors have received the largest allocation in the offering, with 60.07% of the net issue reserved for them. Non-institutional investors have been allotted 38.9%, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have been allocated slightly more than 1% of the issue.

Finshore Management Services is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO. Integrated Registry Management Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue, while Anant Securities will function as the market maker.

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About Leapfrog Engineering Founded in 2005, Leapfrog Engineering Services operates as an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) company, delivering end-to-end project solutions to a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing and metals.

Also Read | Before an IPO, a reality check for NSE

The company provides services spanning electrical engineering, industrial automation, instrumentation, fire safety systems and building automation. Its offerings also include turnkey EPC project execution, along with installation, commissioning and ongoing maintenance support.

In terms of financial performance, Leapfrog Engineering reported revenue of ₹137.37 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹16.22 crore for FY25. For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the company recorded revenue of ₹105.05 crore and net profit of ₹14.18 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.