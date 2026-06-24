Leapfrog Engineering Services share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing at discount

Leapfrog Engineering Services had a disappointing debut on BSE SME, opening at 22, 4.3% below its issue price. The IPO, which closed on 19 June, attracted a subscription status of 2.70x with plans for proceeds to support expansion and working capital.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Jun 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Leapfrog Engineering Services share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing at discount
Leapfrog Engineering Services share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing at discount(Pixabay)

Leapfrog Engineering Services share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Leapfrog Engineering Services share price today opened at 22, which is 4.3% lower than the issue price of 23. Leapfrog Engineering Services share price post a discounted debut was locked in 5% upper circuit.

The Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO opened for subscription on 17 June and closed on 19 June. The company had fixed a price band of 21-23 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 per share. Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 2.70x.

Investors could bid for a minimum of 6,000 equity shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment requirement for retail investors was 2.76 lakh, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) were required to apply for at least three lots, which translated into an investment of 4.14 lakh.

Also Read | Leapfrog Engineering IPO allotment date likely today. Steps to check status

Founded in 2005, Leapfrog Engineering Services operates as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, offering integrated solutions across sectors such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing and metals.

On the financial front, the company reported revenue of 137.37 crore and a profit after tax of 16.22 crore in FY25. For the nine months ended December 2025, it posted revenue of 105.05 crore and a net profit of 14.18 crore.

Also Read | Leapfrog Engineering IPO: Last day to buy - Check GMP, subscription, and more

Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO details

The IPO comprises an issue of 3.85 crore equity shares, with the net offer to the public aggregating 3.66 crore shares after accounting for the portion reserved for the market maker.

Leapfrog Engineering plans to utilise the proceeds to fund its expansion and strengthen working capital. Around 27 crore will be invested in setting up a new assembly unit, while 36.05 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.

Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services has been appointed as the registrar. Anant Securities will act as the market maker for the IPO.

Also Read | Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO Day 1: Issue booked 9% so far. Check GMP

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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