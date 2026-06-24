Leapfrog Engineering Services share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing at discount

Leapfrog Engineering Services share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Leapfrog Engineering Services share price today opened at ₹22, which is 4.3% lower than the issue price of ₹23. Leapfrog Engineering Services share price post a discounted debut was locked in 5% upper circuit.
The Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO opened for subscription on 17 June and closed on 19 June. The company had fixed a price band of ₹21-23 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 per share. Leapfrog Engineering Services IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 2.70x.
Investors could bid for a minimum of 6,000 equity shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment requirement for retail investors was ₹2.76 lakh, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) were required to apply for at least three lots, which translated into an investment of ₹4.14 lakh.
Founded in 2005, Leapfrog Engineering Services operates as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, offering integrated solutions across sectors such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing and metals.
On the financial front, the company reported revenue of ₹137.37 crore and a profit after tax of ₹16.22 crore in FY25. For the nine months ended December 2025, it posted revenue of ₹105.05 crore and a net profit of ₹14.18 crore.
The IPO comprises an issue of 3.85 crore equity shares, with the net offer to the public aggregating 3.66 crore shares after accounting for the portion reserved for the market maker.
Leapfrog Engineering plans to utilise the proceeds to fund its expansion and strengthen working capital. Around ₹27 crore will be invested in setting up a new assembly unit, while ₹36.05 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.
Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Integrated Registry Management Services has been appointed as the registrar. Anant Securities will act as the market maker for the IPO.
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