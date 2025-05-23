Leela Hotels IPO: Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore raises ₹1,575 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

Leela Hotels IPO: Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which owns luxury hospitality brand 'The Leela' Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has allotted 36,206,896 equity shares to 47 anchor investors, comprising marquee domestic and global anchor investors and raised ₹1,575 crores ahead of the Company’s proposed IPO at the upper end of the price band at ₹435 per equity share with face value of ₹10 per equity share.

Out of the total allocation of 36,206,896 equity shares to the anchor investors, 14,252,970 equity shares were allocated to 9 domestic mutual funds through a total of 20 schemes.

The price band for the book-building issue has been fixed at ₹413-435 per share. The company in its filing to exchanges said it has finalised allocation of 3.62 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹435 per share.