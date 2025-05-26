Leela Hotels IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, subscription status. Should you apply to Schloss Bangalore IPO?

Leela Hotels IPO: The public offering of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which manages Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, begins its public subscription today (Monday, May 26). Backed by Brookfield, the Schloss Bangalore IPO raised ₹1,575 crore from anchor investors just days prior to its opening for public subscription. Leela Hotels IPO price band has been fixed at ₹413-435 per share. Leela Hotels IPO lot size is 34 equity shares and in multiples of 34 equity shares thereafter.

Leela Hotels IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

As of May 31, 2024, Schloss Bangalore, which runs luxury hotels and resorts under "The Leela" brand, had a portfolio of 3,382 keys across 12 operational hotels. Their portfolio features The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels, and The Leela Resorts, situated in 10 major cities throughout India.

Financially, the company has experienced notable growth, with operating profit, or EBITDA, rising from ₹87.72 crore in FY22 to ₹600.03 crore in FY24.

Leela Hotels IPO subscription status Subscription for Schloss Bangalore IPO will open at 10:00 IST during Monday's deals.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP today Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is +13. This indicates Leela Hotels share price was trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Leela Hotels share price is indicated at ₹448 apiece, which is 2.99% higher than the IPO price of ₹435.

According to the recent activities in the grey market over the last 10 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on an upward trend, indicating a potentially strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP noted is ₹20, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Leela Hotels IPO Review According to Canara Bank Securities, the profitability achieved in FY25 indicates enhanced leverage, although the margins are still modest compared to its peers. The IPO, priced at ₹435, carries a high P/E ratio of 220.8x (equivalent to ₹1.97), compared to the average of around 98.9x for peers, although the P/B ratio of 2.92x appears reasonable.

Additionally, after settling its debt, the P/E ratio could better align with market expectations. Considering its early profitability stage, significant growth potential, and premium valuation, the brokerage house advises “SUBSCRIBE WITH CAUTION” for long-term investors who have a high-risk tolerance.

As per BP Equities, the company has a valuation of 220.8x PE ratio at the upper price band based on FY25 earnings, which is relatively higher than that of its competitors. Given the company’s growing portfolio, positive industry trends, entry into new market areas, and plans to reduce debt, the brokerage advises a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for this issue for those looking at a medium to long-term outlook.

Leela Hotels IPO details The company's IPO, valued at ₹3,500 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares totaling ₹1,000 crore from promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd.

The firm intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to settle company and subsidiary loans as well as for various corporate needs.

JM Financial Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the main book running lead managers for the Leela Hotels IPO, and Kfin Technologies Limited serves as the registrar for this issue.

